November 12, 2026

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Experts urge sustainable funding for hypertension control in Bangladesh

Health advocates urge the Bangladeshi government to earmark dedicated funds for hypertension control from its increased health budget

Experts urge sustainable funding for hypertension control in Bangladesh

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 12 Nov 2026, 02:05 AM

Updated : 12 Nov 2026, 02:05 AM

Public health experts urge Bangladesh to secure long-term funding for hypertension control.

Speaking at a journalists' workshop in Dhaka on Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026, advocates highlighted the country's growing health crisis.

Non-communicable diseases cause nearly 71 percent of all annual deaths in Bangladesh, according to a media statement.

Furthermore, 19 percent of these fatalities are premature. In 2024, approximately 283,800 people died from cardiovascular diseases across the nation.

Hypertension accounted for 52 percent of those deaths. Official survey data ranks hypertension as the primary disease in the country.

However, chronic disease control receives only 4.2 percent of the national health budget.

Dr Md Enamul Haque, director general of the Health Economics Unit, welcomed recent budget increases. The overall national health allocation rose from 5.3 percent to 7.4 percent.

However, he stressed that earmarking dedicated funds specifically for hypertension remains vital.

Organisers from the research and advocacy group PROGGA warned that current funding shortfalls disrupt free medicine supplies.

These shortages affect Community Clinics and Upazila Health Complexes nationwide. Dedicated financing is essential to protect vulnerable patients and save lives.

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