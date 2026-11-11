Former advisor Asif Nazrul’s phone snatched through open car window

A moment with his car window down was all it took for a snatcher to make off with former advisor Asif Nazrul’s phone in Dhaka, prompting him to warn contacts against suspicious messages from his number.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening near Daffodil University near Sobhanbagh.

"My car window was open. A boy snatched my mobile phone in a second and ran away. It happened around 7:30pm," he wrote in a Facebook post.

"Please ignore it if anyone sends a message from my phone number or in any other way asking for money, issuing threats or writing anything suspicious," he wrote.

At the end of the post, he added: "Please pray that the phone is recovered. I am very upset with myself."

Dhanmondi Police chief Emdadul Haque Toyeb said police had heard about the snatching in front of Daffodil University in Sobhanbagh.

However, the location falls under Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, and the two stations were coordinating.

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station Sub-Inspector Sanjib Chowdhury said they had received information about the incident and were working on it.

Asif Nazrul had not filed a formal complaint, police said.