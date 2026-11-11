November 12, 2026

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Take-Two lifts annual revenue, profit forecasts as 'GTA VI' launch nears

The videogame publisher expects its latest release to drive demand, with digital pre-orders already booming

Take-Two lifts annual revenue, profit forecasts as &#039;GTA VI&#039; launch nears
Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc is seen for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York City, US, Feb 7, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters

Published : 12 Nov 2026, 01:00 AM

Updated : 12 Nov 2026, 01:00 AM

Take-Two Interactive raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts on Monday, as the videogame publisher banks on the launch next week of the much-anticipated "Grand Theft Auto VI" to drive strong demand.

The company's shares rose 4 percent in extended trading, with CEO Strauss Zelnick saying pre-orders for "GTA VI" were tracking far in excess of initial expectations, even as Take-Two stuck to its bookings forecast for the year.

"We're days away from the launch of 'GTA VI', and we tend to avoid claiming success before it occurs ... There is really no need to update (bookings) numbers right now," Zelnick said in a post-earnings call.

Widely regarded as Take-Two's cash cow for the next several quarters, "GTA VI" is set to reach players' hands on Nov 19, following multiple delays and about 13 years after its predecessor was released.

Take-Two began pre-orders for "GTA VI" in June and the title had seen about 7.71 million digital pre-orders worldwide as of Nov 3, according to Sensor Tower data.

The steep price tag for the title is also benefiting the company, with the standard edition available at $79.99 and the "Ultimate Edition" at $99.99. Nearly 90 percent of all pre-orders were placed for the higher-end version at the end of August, according to Sensor Tower.

In the September quarter, Take-Two released "NBA 2K27", the latest edition in its basketball franchise, which saw weaker demand due to competition. The company said bookings and engagement will climb for the rest of the year thanks to an upcoming slate of in-game content.

Take-Two expects total revenue of $7.98 billion to $8.18 billion for fiscal 2027, up from $7.90 billion to $8.10 billion earlier. It raised the lower end of its per-share profit outlook by 2 cents, now projecting earnings of 57 cents to 75 cents.

It maintained its annual bookings forecast at $8 billion to $8.20 billion.

For the second quarter ended September, total bookings fell 18 percent to $1.60 billion, missing estimates of $1.67 billion.

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