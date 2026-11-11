A wave of blasts and arson revives fears of political violence

A passenger bus is set on fire in the capital’s Shyamoli area on Tuesday, Nov 10, 2026.

A passenger bus is set on fire in the capital’s Shyamoli area on Tuesday, Nov 10, 2026.

A week of crude-bomb blasts and vehicle fires has stirred memories of political violence in Bangladesh, unsettling commuters, parents and transport operators.

The government blames the banned Awami League and its affiliates for planned sabotage.

The incidents come as Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India after the 2024 mass uprising and was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity, has told Reuters she plans to return in December and surrender to the court.

Information Advisor Zahed Ur Rahman said on Tuesday he did not believe the incidents had caused widespread panic.

“It is understandable that people have questions about what is happening in the country, but I personally do not think this is creating widespread panic, even if it is happening at a low intensity,” he said.

He acknowledged that bus fires could unsettle people. “This party is a mafia party... Since they have substantial funds, they may be able to finance such attempts,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s Information Advisor Zahed Ur Rahman.

46 Incidents in a Day

Police Headquarters recorded 33 crude-bomb explosions and 13 vehicle fires on Tuesday. Fifty-nine people were arrested in Dhaka over sabotage.

In Dhaka, 31 blasts were recorded at 20 locations and eight vehicles were torched at seven sites. The Pallabi attack injured an SRB member, Iar Uddin.

Over six days, attacks targeted Dhaka University, the July Museum, police stations, the CID and the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates’ Court.

A Jolshiri Cantonment School and College bus was set alight in Bhatara. Transport officer Kamal Hossain said attackers used gunpowder to ignite one of four buses parked on Dhaka’s Madani Avenue.

Police driver Constable Md Enamul was injured in a bomb attack near Kurmitola Golf Club on Thursday; private-car driver Sohel was hurt in a Dhaka University blast on Tuesday.

In Faridpur, a bus parked beside the Dhaka-Barishal Highway was set alight on Monday. Driver Kalachan fell ill and died in hospital.

Fear Spreads beyond the Streets

Ariful Islam was at a tea stall outside Adabor Police Station in Mohammadpur on Friday when two crude bombs exploded nearby.

“I saw a crude bomb explode right before my eyes for the first time. Since then, I have been afraid to go out at night,” he said.

“Someone died in a crude-bomb blast in Moghbazar early this year. With explosions happening again like this, I worry that I could be the next victim.”

Nalanda School in Shankar put pupils under special supervision and monitored its buses.

Abu Bakar Siddique, whose daughter is in Class 3, kept her at home. “Usually, whenever there is political unrest, I do not send my children to school on those days. We ourselves also avoid going out much at such times.

“As incidents such as arson and crude-bomb explosions have taken place now, we did not send our child to school.”

Dhaka University student Mohammad Nazim said the blasts had shaken his sense of safety. “We always think Dhaka University is the safest place in Dhaka. Even if things happen outside, we are safe here.

“But what we have seen over the past few days has made us think again. With so many crude-bomb explosions, it feels as though we are not safe even here.”

Transport owners’ association President MA Baten said most buses were torched while parked roadside, prompting owners to post night guards.

“We asked him to increase police patrols at night. After hearing us, he immediately instructed the deputy commissioners to meet zonal officers and take measures,” Baten said.

The association also wrote to the inspector general seeking action.

Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation General Secretary Humayun Kabir Khan condemned the Faridpur driver’s death.

“We do not support burning and destruction in the name of a movement. Workers are working together to prevent such subversive activities,” he said.

Police Vow to Press on

Inspector General Ali Hossain Fakir met senior officers from all 64 districts and metropolitan police units, calling for surveillance of fugitive Awami League leaders, tracing bomb supplies and arresting perpetrators.

Additional Inspector General (Crime and Operations) Md Ahsan Habib Palash said the instructions were routine.

“In such a situation, these kinds of instructions are normal. There is nothing special about them. Directions have been given to take measures according to the situation,” he told bdnews24.com.

DMP spokesperson Akhtar Hossain said nine officers had been injured in recent attacks, none seriously.

“Police work out of patriotism and a sense of duty. So there is no benefit in carrying out clandestine or hit-and-run attacks on the police like this. It does not undermine police morale,” he said.