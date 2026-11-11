November 12, 2026

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Russia's ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, has died aged 66

He took up the Washington post in 2025 as Moscow sought to improve relations with the Trump administration

Russia&#039;s ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, has died aged 66
Alexander Darchiyev, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's North America Department and a candidate for the position of a new ambassador to the United States, poses for a picture before a session of the Federation Council's committee on foreign affairs in Moscow, Russia, Nov 25, 2024. Kommersant Photo/Dmitry Dukhanin via Reuters

Reuters

Published : 12 Nov 2026, 02:30 AM

Updated : 12 Nov 2026, 02:30 AM

Russia's ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, has died aged 66, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Darchiev as ambassador to Washington in March 2025 to lead efforts to improve ties with the Trump administration.

A veteran diplomat, Darchiev was known for his public denunciations of the West. The rapprochement has rattled Ukraine and European countries.

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