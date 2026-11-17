A bus operated by Alif Paribahan has been set on fire near Dhaka’s Titumir College amid the string of crude bomb blasts and arson attacks on vehicles across the country.

Two firefighting units rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the incident around 9:25pm on Tuesday.

Md Shahjahan, the duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, told bdnews24.com that they could not immediately confirm whether anyone had been injured or killed in the incident.