Bangladesh Bank has brought Padma Bank under the resolution framework, allowing the central bank to decide whether to revive, merge, or liquidate the institution.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the central bank's Board of Directors on Tuesday, spokesperson and Executive Director Arief Hossain Khan told bdnews24.com.

The move brings the troubled private-sector lender under the authority of the central bank's Bank Resolution Department, which will oversee the process and determine its future.

However, the central bank has yet to decide how the resolution will be implemented.

“The decision to apply the resolution framework has been made, which outlines various procedures. However, the specific approach to be taken by the relevant department at Bangladesh Bank has not yet been decided. Once they submit a proposal, it will be presented to the board again,” Arief said.

Under the process, Bangladesh Bank will appoint an administrator to take charge of the bank.

The administrator-led team will manage its operations, while the existing board of directors will be removed.

An external audit and an assessment of the bank's asset quality will then determine the next course of action.

The available options include reviving the bank through fresh capital injection, placing it under the control of another bank or liquidating the institution.

Padma Bank, formerly known as The Farmers Bank, has been struggling amid allegations of irregularities and loan scandals.

In early 2024, a memorandum of understanding was signed under Bangladesh Bank's facilitation to transfer ownership of Padma Bank to EXIM Bank, which itself has come under the control of the consolidated Islami Bank following the 2024 mass uprising.