Munimul Islam, CEO and Co-founder, Misfit Technologies:

Nine years ago, a few friends and I started Misfit Technologies with four developers, one shared room and the belief that talent from Bangladesh could compete anywhere. Today Misfit serves telecom operators, banks and enterprises across Asia, Europe and the United States, and we have won work against some of the biggest names in the industry. That reputation was earned over years through continuous excellence. In September it came close to being tarnished overnight, first by an allegation that was easily misread, and then by a pursuit that, in my view, was wrongful and directed at me by Myanmar's military authorities, over a case they have since dropped because no evidence was found against me. I am determined to protect the name we built.

Today I welcome the decision of Spain's Audiencia Nacional to close the proceedings against me after Myanmar confirmed in September it would not seek my extradition. I was detained at Barcelona–El Prat on 29 under an INTERPOL Red Notice, and I was held for 14 nights before being released on bail on Oct 13. The case grew out of a dispute within AmCham Myanmar over a $300,000 lobbying contract that I did not sign, and that my company's US operations paid directly and publicly. The allegations made by AmCham's current board were contradicted by the public record, as investigations and reporting by the Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal, The Straits Times and other media around the world have shown. Myanmar itself told the Spanish court that I had only carried out invoicing and payment instructions while based abroad.

What troubles me most is the timeline. I understand that on Sept 15, Myanmar's leader, Min Aung Hlaing, told the US envoy that all cases would be closed, and Adam Castillo, a US citizen, was in Bangkok the next morning. INTERPOL emailed Myanmar's government about my case on 30 September. Myanmar replied only on Oct 18, to say there was no case, and Spain then dropped the proceedings. Had Myanmar answered promptly, I would never have been detained. I still do not know whether the notice stayed active through oversight or disregard of instructions. What is clear is that all the cases had been closed, yet the Red Notice was activated and I was detained. I was detained for a case that did not exist.

I also believe I became a target after I spoke out for Adam Castillo and Danny Kyaw, who were held in the same dispute. The Red Notice is dated Sept 17, the day after Mr Castillo's release, according to Spanish prosecutors' documents. That is my view, not a court finding, and I have asked for independent scrutiny. No military government should be able to use INTERPOL to get someone detained in a European democracy or any democracy, for that matter.

Lastly, I sincerely thank the Government of Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Embassy and the Consulate in Barcelona. The bail and detention documents record that I was held only because I had no verifiable residential address in Spain, and bail was granted as soon as the Consulate provided a residence. I also thank the Spanish judicial authorities, my legal team, Michael Ghilezan (United States) and Cristian Carci (Spain), my colleagues and partners, and my wife, Rebecca.

I ask the media to report this case accurately. The allegations were never proven in court. I was held for 14 nights, not a month, and a Red Notice is neither an arrest warrant nor evidence of guilt. Unattributed references to fraud are inaccurate, and I ask that errors be corrected.

Red Notices are a vital tool, but they work only if people can trust them. I appeal to INTERPOL, its member countries and every government that values the rule of law to make sure no one is detained on the strength of an unchecked request or a case that has already been closed. Stronger vetting and prompt withdrawal would protect others from what my family and I went through. I will now return home to Essex and continue the work I am proud of.

[Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, not a news report. bdnews24.com is not responsible for information published in this article.]