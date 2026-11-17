Litton one catch away from Test record as rain halts Bangladesh’s bowling charge

Litton Das moved within touching distance of a piece of Test history on a rainstruck third day in Johannesburg, gloving his sixth catch of the innings as Bangladesh’s hopes of making further inroads into South Africa’s tail were washed away at the Wanderers.

The Bangladesh wicketkeeper snaffled all three South African wickets to fall in Tuesday’s opening session, adding to the three catches he claimed on the day two.

Litton’s tally of six is now the most by a Bangladeshi wicketkeeper in a Test innings, surpassing the previous mark of five held by Mushfiqur Rahim and stand-in wicketkeeper Imrul Kayes.

The 32-year-old is now just one catch away from joining an elite group in Test cricket.

Seven catches in an innings is the highest for a wicketkeeper in Test history, jointly held by Pakistan’s Wasim Bari, England’s Bob Taylor, New Zealand’s Ian Smith, and West Indies wicketkeepers Ridley Jacobs and Joshua Da Silva.

With South Africa still 14 runs short of Bangladesh’s score at 386 for seven, Litton could therefore rewrite the record books if he adds one more catch to his astonishing haul on Wednesday.

Yet the day offered little else for Bangladesh to celebrate at the Wanderers.

The Proteas added 99 runs while losing three wickets in the 28 overs possible during the morning session, briefly enabling Bangladesh an opening to press their advantage using the second new ball.

Instead, the weather intervened with cruel timing for the tigers. Continuous rain and gathering black clouds swept across the Wanderers after lunch with prolonged thunder strikes.

Not a single ball was bowled in the afternoon session, and with conditions showing little sign of improving, the umpires called play off about an hour earlier than scheduled.

The weather ultimately erased 62 overs from the day’s play, leaving Bangladesh frustrated after their bowlers had begun to tighten the screws.

But amid the washout, Litton’s glovework provided a slice of history.

With one more chance behind the stumps, he stands on the brink of becoming only the sixth wicketkeeper to take seven catches in a Test innings.