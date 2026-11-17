A group of people carrying sticks have allegedly besieged and set fire to the Tungipara Police Station in Gopalganj in protest against the arrest of Chhatra League activists, before snatching several detainees from custody.

Shortly after dusk on Tuesday, leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, and its affiliated bodies used loudspeakers to gather a crowd.

They then laid siege to the station, setting fire to the building as well as several vehicles parked on the premises.

Witnesses said police fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and sound grenades in an effort to bring the situation under control.

District and local police officers did not answer phone calls seeking comment on the matter.

A call to the Gopalganj district police control room was answered by an official, who said he would speak later.

Tungipara Upazila administrator Mohammad Didarul Alam told bdnews24.com, "I have heard that detainees were taken away after the police station was vandalised and set alight.

“However, I have not received any reports on whether weapons were looted from the station."

Md Shahjahan, the duty officer at the Upazila Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, said no firefighting units were able to reach the scene despite receiving reports of the blaze.

"We have received news of the fire and our engines are on the road," he said. "However, we are unable to proceed due to security concerns."