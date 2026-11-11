November 11, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Arsonists set fire to two parked buses in Dhaka's Pallabi

No casualties are reported after the buses are torched early in the morning

Arsonists set fire to two parked buses in Dhaka&#039;s Pallabi

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 11 Nov 2026, 12:59 PM

Updated : 11 Nov 2026, 12:59 PM

Two buses parked on a road in Mirpur’s Pallabi have been set on fire by unidentified assailants.

The incident took place shortly after 6am on Wednesday near the Phulkali Intersection in Section 12 of Mirpur.

Pallabi Police chief Jalal Uddin Ahmed told bdnews24.com the assailants arrived amid the morning rain, set fire to the buses and fled.

The buses belonged to Bikalpa Paribahan and Abhijat Paribahan.

Image

“We have been able to identify them. We hope to bring them to justice soon,” he said.

According to police, local residents spotted the fires and managed to bring them under control by pouring water on the buses.

All the seats, windows and bodywork of the Bikalpa Paribahan bus were gutted. On the Abhijat Paribahan bus, the two rear window panes, seats and seat covers were damaged by the fire.

No one was injured in the incident.

Related Stories
Fire on bus at Mohakhali
Fire on bus at Mohakhali
‘Attempt to torch’ passenger bus in Mirpur
‘Attempt to torch’ passenger bus in Mirpur
Police disperse workers outside Pallabi factories
Police disperse workers outside Pallabi factories
Parked bus set on fire in Pallabi
Parked bus set on fire in Pallabi
Read More
12 die in Bulgaria motorway pile-up
12 die in Bulgaria motorway pile-up
Hijack threat on Air India flight in Kolkata
Hijack threat on Air India flight in Kolkata
PM attends UN climate summit in Turkiye
PM attends UN climate summit in Turkiye
Bayern welcome Kompany back after health scare
Bayern welcome Kompany back after health scare
Read More
Opinion

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa
Read More