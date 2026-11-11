Arsonists set fire to two parked buses in Dhaka's Pallabi

Two buses parked on a road in Mirpur’s Pallabi have been set on fire by unidentified assailants.

The incident took place shortly after 6am on Wednesday near the Phulkali Intersection in Section 12 of Mirpur.

Pallabi Police chief Jalal Uddin Ahmed told bdnews24.com the assailants arrived amid the morning rain, set fire to the buses and fled.

The buses belonged to Bikalpa Paribahan and Abhijat Paribahan.

“We have been able to identify them. We hope to bring them to justice soon,” he said.

According to police, local residents spotted the fires and managed to bring them under control by pouring water on the buses.

All the seats, windows and bodywork of the Bikalpa Paribahan bus were gutted. On the Abhijat Paribahan bus, the two rear window panes, seats and seat covers were damaged by the fire.

No one was injured in the incident.