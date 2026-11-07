Fire on bus at Mohakhali, another after Mirpur

A Shohag Paribahan bus parked at Dhaka's Mohakhali bus terminal has caught fire, the second such incident in the capital in a single night.

The fire broke out shortly before 1am on Sunday. Two units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence were sent to the scene.

Shahjahan Hossain, an officer at the Fire Service control room, said they received a report of the fire at 12:57am at Mohakhali bus terminal. Two units from Tejgaon Fire Station were then dispatched.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, he said.

Earlier on Saturday night, a Bihanga Paribahan bus was set on fire in Mirpur around 10pm.

Police said people arrived on a motorcycle, poured petrol through a window onto the rear section of the parked bus and set it alight.

The bus staff managed to put out the flames, but several seats at the back were damaged.