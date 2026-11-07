November 08, 2026

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Baradi’s luminous night of devotion

Every year, during the latter half of the Bengali month of Kartik, devotees of Baba Lokenath observe a daylong fast on Saturdays and Tuesdays, praying for the health and well-being of their loved ones. Known as “Kartik Brata” or “Rakher Upobash”, the vow is rooted in the belief that it offers protection from illness, epidemics and calamities. Tradition holds that Baba Lokenath Brahmachari himself urged his followers to observe it. On Saturday, thousands gathered at the Sri Sri Lokenath Brahmachari Ashram in Sonargaon’s Baradi to keep the centuries-old observance alive.

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Nov 2026, 01:14 AM

Updated : 08 Nov 2026, 01:16 AM

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A woman ties a colourful thread around an ancient banyan tree at the Sri Sri Lokenath Brahmachari Ashram in Sonargaon’s Baradi, hoping her heartfelt wishes will come true as she observes the "Kartik Brata" or "Rakher Upobash". Photo: Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
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Pilgrims arrive at the ashram early in the morning, securing their places, and making preparations for worship by arranging incense, resin, earthen lamps, and wicks soaked in ghee. Photo: Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
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Thousands of pilgrims gather at the Sri Sri Lokenath Brahmachari Ashram in Sonargaon’s Baradi on Saturday, Nov 7, 2026 to observe the "Kartik Brata" or "Rakher Upobash". Photo: Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
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Every year, during the latter half of Kartik, devotees of Lokenath observe a daylong fast on Saturdays and Tuesdays, praying for the peace, good health, and overall well-being of their families and loved ones. Photo: Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
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Followers believe the tradition of fasting, known as "Brata", was introduced under the guidance of Sri Sri Lokenath Brahmachari himself to protect his devotees from epidemics and different dangers. Photo: Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
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Men, women, and children of all ages spend the day within the ashram premises, observing the fast and devoting themselves to prayer and the worship of Baba Lokenath. Shortly before sunset, thousands of devotees seated in rows light earthen lamps. Photo: Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
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As evening sets in, the glow of thousands of earthen lamps mingles with the smoke of incense and resin, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere around the Baradi Lokenath Ashram. Photo: Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
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With nightfall, the ashram grounds are bathed in the golden glow of countless lamps, drawing visitors from far and wide to witness the spectacle. Photo: Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
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Watching the sacred flames intently, devotees observing the vow offer prayers to Baba Lokenath for the well-being of their families, relatives and loved ones. Photo: Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
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Following religious tradition, the devotees continue their prayers in silence, until the lamps they have lit burn out completely. Photo: Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
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After a full day of fasting and prayer, devotees bring the rituals of the vow to a close by reverently immersing the earthen lamps they have lit in the Shmashanghat or cremation ground beside the nearby Chhawal Baghini River. Photo: Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
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