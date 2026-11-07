Baradi’s luminous night of devotion

A woman ties a colourful thread around an ancient banyan tree at the Sri Sri Lokenath Brahmachari Ashram in Sonargaon’s Baradi, hoping her heartfelt wishes will come true as she observes the "Kartik Brata" or "Rakher Upobash". Photo: Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Pilgrims arrive at the ashram early in the morning, securing their places, and making preparations for worship by arranging incense, resin, earthen lamps, and wicks soaked in ghee. Photo: Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Thousands of pilgrims gather at the Sri Sri Lokenath Brahmachari Ashram in Sonargaon’s Baradi on Saturday, Nov 7, 2026 to observe the "Kartik Brata" or "Rakher Upobash". Photo: Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Every year, during the latter half of Kartik, devotees of Lokenath observe a daylong fast on Saturdays and Tuesdays, praying for the peace, good health, and overall well-being of their families and loved ones. Photo: Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Followers believe the tradition of fasting, known as "Brata", was introduced under the guidance of Sri Sri Lokenath Brahmachari himself to protect his devotees from epidemics and different dangers. Photo: Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Men, women, and children of all ages spend the day within the ashram premises, observing the fast and devoting themselves to prayer and the worship of Baba Lokenath. Shortly before sunset, thousands of devotees seated in rows light earthen lamps. Photo: Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

As evening sets in, the glow of thousands of earthen lamps mingles with the smoke of incense and resin, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere around the Baradi Lokenath Ashram. Photo: Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

With nightfall, the ashram grounds are bathed in the golden glow of countless lamps, drawing visitors from far and wide to witness the spectacle. Photo: Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Watching the sacred flames intently, devotees observing the vow offer prayers to Baba Lokenath for the well-being of their families, relatives and loved ones. Photo: Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Following religious tradition, the devotees continue their prayers in silence, until the lamps they have lit burn out completely. Photo: Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman