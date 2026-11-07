14 arrested after fresh clash, vandalism at New Gini Properties

Police have arrested 14 people over an alleged fresh brawl at the New Gini Properties housing project in Dhaka’s South Manikdi.

Between 100 and 150 people “armed with local weapons” entered the project area on Saturday afternoon and fought, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said in a media statement.

Three of those arrested were “seriously injured”. Police took them to Kurmitola Multicare Specialized Hospital, from where doctors sent them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for advance treatment.

Cantonment police went to the scene, brought the situation under control and detained the 14, the DMP said.

The trouble began over a land-deal dispute, it added.

The project was also attacked, vandalised and looted on the night of Sept 26 over a similar dispute. The “Brownfish” studio of content creator Salman Muqtadir, based in the project, was also hit.

Saiful Islam Bhuiyan, director of New Gini Properties, filed a case at Cantonment Police Station over that incident.

It names 13 people, including retired major general Golam Mohiuddin Chowdhury, and 150 to 200 unidentified others.

So far, 11 people have been arrested over planning and taking part in that attack, with eight of them out on bail.

Police have also identified several other people allegedly involved in that incident. The latest clash has now broken out at the same property.