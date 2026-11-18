Car torched as workers clash with police in Gazipur
The Dhaka-Mymensingh highway became a battlefield on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2026, as protesting garment workers clashed with police in the Maleker Bari area of Gazipur. The workers launched their demonstration by blocking the highway, eventually engaging in chases and counter-chases with law enforcers. The agitating workers then set fire to a vehicle on the highway, resulting in a complete halt to traffic on the major road. Tear gas shells and stun grenades were fired to bring the situation under control and remove the protesters from the highway.