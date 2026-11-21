Police have rescued 28 people, including a woman and a child, from a trawler off Cox's Bazar after they allegedly spent seven days at sea in the hands of human traffickers.

The survivors claimed they were held for ransom, deprived of food and beaten, with several people allegedly thrown overboard.

Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station chief Sheikh Mohammad Ali said the group was rescued with the help of locals around 11pm on Friday after the vessel ran aground near Laboni Point.

Witness Rahim Uddin said the trawler suddenly headed towards the shore before becoming stuck. Several people on board jumped off and fled, while locals detained the remaining 28 and handed them over to police.

Survivors told police that some had been lured aboard with promises of passage to Malaysia, while others claimed they were abducted at gunpoint from Teknaf.

Akhtar, a mason from Chakaria, said he was offered drainage construction work before being taken hostage and forced onto the vessel at gunpoint.

“They took our mobile phones and ID cards, kept circling in the middle of the sea and demanded money,” he said.

Akhtar alleged that traffickers slashed his hand with a sharp weapon when he said he could not pay. He also claimed six or seven people were kicked off the trawler into the sea.

Another survivor, Ilias from Teknaf, said he was abducted from the town's Link Road while travelling to visit his hospitalised brother.

“For seven days, they kept us at sea without food and beat us,” he said.

He added that fighting later broke out among the traffickers, prompting some people to jump into the sea while others fled on a speedboat.

Survivor Helal Uddin said around 70 people had originally been confined in the trawler's fish storage compartment.

“When we saw a plane landing, we realised the shore was near, so we steered the boat towards the coast,” he said.

Police said all 28 rescued people had been taken into custody while efforts continued to identify and arrest those involved in the alleged trafficking operation.