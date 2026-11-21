BNP rejects claims of Hindu homes torched after killings in Kalia

The BNP has dismissed as “false and baseless” online reports that Hindu homes were attacked and torched in Narail’s Kalia Upazila, a day after two party leaders were killed.

Upazila BNP General Secretary SM Wahiduzzaman Milu said at a news conference on Saturday.

“We are seeing on different Facebook pages that more than 200 Hindu homes have been burnt down. This is completely false and baseless. These reports are being spread on Facebook to malign the BNP,” he said.

Police said activists of the Awami League, banned from political activities, attacked a BNP procession beside the Bendar Char sluice gate on Wednesday, killing Shahin Sheikh, 45, and Sohel Molya, 40, the Krishak Dal and JaSaS general secretaries.

Police arrested Disha Biswas, 31, and Rakib Biswas, 21, over the killings.

A police statement said relatives of the victims and others gathered in Bendar Char on Friday afternoon and attacked homes of Awami League members allegedly involved in the killings.

Residents said the damaged homes included those of former Narail-1 MP Kabirul Haque Mukti, former Kalia mayor Mushfiqur Rahman Liton and Swechchhasebak League leader SM Shamim.

They also reported an attack and arson at former Upazila Chairman Krishnapada Ghosh’s home in Ghoshpara.

Police denied attacks on Hindu homes.

Milu said the BNP was alert to prevent incidents and had met Hindu leaders.

“Hindu brothers gave us 90 percent of their votes in the last parliamentary election. We stand with them, and they stand with us,” he said.

Asked about Bendar Char, Milu said the BNP knew nothing, noting it was around 3km from the slain leaders’ homes.

He suggested a personal feud involving Mukti’s family might have been behind the violence, but said the party had no information.

He rejected allegations that BNP activists had torched or looted homes, calling them propaganda to discredit the party.