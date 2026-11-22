The gas supply will remain suspended for 24 hours in various areas of Dhamrai and Manikganj in Dhaka on Monday morning.

All categories of consumers, including residential, industrial and commercial, will experience the outage, according to a notice by Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution PLC on Sunday.

The notice said gas supply will be suspended in the Islampur, Dhamrai, Joypura, Dautia, Kalampur, Serampur, Barbaria, Saturia, Manikganj Sadar and Shivalay areas from 8am on Monday, Nov 23, to 8am on Tuesday, Nov 24.

The decision was taken to modify and renovate the Dhamrai District Regulating Station (DRS) and to construct a metering system. The gas pressure in the pipeline is controlled through the DRS, and the flow and quantity of gas are measured through the metering system.

Titas said that, in addition to the complete shutdown of gas supply in the designated areas, gas pressure may also be low in the surrounding areas.

As a result, there may be temporary disruptions to cooking and the operation of gas-dependent industries and commercial establishments in these areas.

On Jul 6, locals blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway in the Kalampur area of Dhamrai to protest low gas pressure. The protesters complained that they had not been getting gas properly for a long time due to the low gas pressure supplied from the DRS on the west side of the Kalampur Bus Stand.

Titas authorities expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to customers by the temporary shutdown of gas supply.