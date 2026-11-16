November 16, 2026

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Parked truck catches fire at Aricha ferry terminal, police suspect ‘short circuit’

Police said the damaged truck belonged to local businessman Abdul Latif Mollik, who was present at the scene when the incident occurred

Parked truck catches fire at Aricha ferry terminal, police suspect ‘short circuit’

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 16 Nov 2026, 10:23 AM

Updated : 16 Nov 2026, 10:23 AM

A fire has broken out in the cabin of a truck parked at the ferry terminal in the Aricha Ghat area of Shibalaya Upazila in Manikganj.

The fire occurred around 9:30pm on Sunday, Shibalaya Police Station chief Aminul Islam said.

Citing the truck owner and locals, the police officer said local people quickly brought the fire under control, preventing it from spreading to other vehicles.

The damaged truck bore the registration number Pirojpur-Ta-11-0292. It belonged to local businessman Abdul Latif Mollik, who was present at the scene at the time of the incident.

Officer Aminul said a preliminary assessment, based on discussions with the truck owner, suggested that the fire had started due to a short circuit.

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