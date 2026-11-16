November 16, 2026

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Britain's Prince Harry visits war-wounded in Ukraine

Harry's latest visit follows an earlier appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war

Britain&#039;s Prince Harry visits war-wounded in Ukraine
Britain’s Prince Harry is welcomed by Ukrainian war veterans during the 6th national Invictus Games of Ukraine in Lviv, Ukraine, Nov 15, 2026. Efrem Lukatsky/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 16 Nov 2026, 10:13 AM

Updated : 16 Nov 2026, 10:13 AM

Britain's Prince Harry met soldiers wounded in action during a two-day visit to Ukraine, expressing confidence that it could win the war against Russia and pledging to bring his Invictus Games to the country once there was peace.

On his fourth visit to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022, Harry visited Lviv in the west of the country and spoke at a conference for medics organised by Superhumans, a specialist clinic for those injured in war.

"You're going to win the war and then you're going to be set up for success," he told the conference on Saturday, in comments only reportable after he left Ukraine for security reasons.

Image
Britain’s Prince Harry is welcomed by Ukrainian war veterans during the 6th national Invictus Games of Ukraine in Lviv, Ukraine, Nov 15, 2026. Efrem Lukatsky/Pool via REUTERS

At another event, Harry watched wheelchair rugby players practise in preparation for next year's Invictus Games, a tournament for military members and veterans which the prince founded while he was still in the army in 2014.

Ukraine is planning to send 60 competitors to next year's games in the English city of Birmingham and Harry, who is King Charles' younger son, told the wounded veterans that he hoped Ukraine would also be able to host the games at some point.

"When the war is over and when Ukraine wins, we will be ready to support you in holding an Invictus Games," he said.

By convention, the British royal family avoid commenting on political matters, although King Charles and other senior royals have regularly voiced their support for Ukraine.

Harry, who is no longer a working royal, has been more outspoken on the topic than others in his family, using a speech during a visit earlier this year to implore Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war and to urge more action by the US.

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