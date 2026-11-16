November 16, 2026

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10 BGB platoons deployed in Gopalganj

Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) have also been deployed in sufficient number to deal with any kind of unwanted situation, the force says

10 BGB platoons deployed in Gopalganj

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 16 Nov 2026, 10:15 AM

Updated : 16 Nov 2026, 10:15 AM

A total of 10 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) platoons have now been deployed in Gopalganj to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.

A statement from BGB Headquarters on Monday said that four more platoons have been added to the initial six and border guard personnel are on duty in important areas of the district.

Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) have also been deployed in sufficient number to deal with any kind of unwanted situation and restore order in the face of unrest, the statement said.

Body cameras have been attached to most of the members to directly monitor and coordinate the activities of personnel at the field level, it added.

In addition, live footage of field activities is being collected and monitored through drone technology and improvised devices.

These activities and the overall security situation are being monitored from BGB Headquarters, so that necessary measures can be taken quickly in any unwanted situation.

BGB personnel are also reportedly performing duties according to the instructions and recommendations of the local district magistrate under the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

On Sunday, the district town of Gopalganj was occupied by the leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its affiliate organisations.

Hundreds of leaders and activists from the areas around the Sadar Upazila and various unions entered the district town on motorcycles, vans, buses and trucks. Then they marched through different areas of the city carrying poles and oars.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police in Gopalganj were transferred and assigned new responsibilities in the evening. On Monday, the administration deployed BGB along with other law enforcing agencies in the field as part of “increased vigilance”.

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