Service members of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces prepare an unmanned aerial vehicle for a flight at a position in a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine Nov 11, 2026. Andriy Andriyenko/Press Service of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS

Service members of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces prepare an unmanned aerial vehicle for a flight at a position in a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine Nov 11, 2026. Andriy Andriyenko/Press Service of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine hit a strategically important bridge and targeted oil refineries in what Russian defence ministry data showed on Monday was the biggest overnight drone attack on Russia since the start of full-scale war in 2022.

Russia said its air defence forces had brought down 1,336 Ukrainian drones across 16 regions, surpassing the 1,254 drones that were registered as shot down on Oct 29.

The scale and frequency of Ukrainian drone attacks has grown as Russia has increased its own drone and missile strikes in an intensifying war of attrition in which each side is attacking energy facilities and other important infrastructure.

Attacks have continued despite US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi last week, the first in nine months, and separate meetings that two US envoys had with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that around 600 Ukrainian drones had been launched at the Moscow region surrounding the Russian capital since Sunday evening, 191 of which had been brought down.

Russia's Defence Ministry said Ukrainian drones had also been brought down over Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula which Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and over the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

The road and rail bridge that connects Crimea to the Russian region of Krasnodar, a signature infrastructure project associated with Putin, was struck overnight, said Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed governor of Crimea.

The Kremlin called the damage minor. Road traffic was temporarily suspended while repairs were undertaken, but rail traffic was continuing as normal, the transport ministry said.

Kyiv's Oil Refinery Campaign

Yuri Slyusar, the governor of the Rostov region, home to various oil facilities, said in a statement that fires had broken out at four industrial sites in Azov after the Ukrainian attack.

Emergency services were working at the scenes of the incidents, he said.

Local officials said a fire had broken out at an unnamed industrial facility in Ilsky in the Krasnodar region and that falling drone debris has injured six people, including children. Ilsky is home to an oil refinery.

Ukraine has sharply increased its strike campaign on Russian oil refineries since the end of October, launching attacks which Zelensky said late on Sunday had knocked out over half of Russia's refining capacity, something Reuters was not able to independently verify immediately.

Two industry sources told Reuters last week that the renewed Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries had reduced Russia's oil refining capacity by about 30 percent.

Russian officials and media said last week that, as a result, fuel shortages had returned to at least half a dozen Russian regions, but that so far there was no repeat of scenes seen over the summer when some motorists were forced to queue for hours at filling stations.

Kyiv and Moscow agreed on a major exchange of prisoners during last week's talks but there was no significant breakthrough on other key issues including territory. Russia holds about a fifth of Ukrainian land but the front line in the war has remained largely static for months.