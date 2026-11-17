The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is seen on a company building in Paris, France, Feb 7, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is seen on a company building in Paris, France, Feb 7, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

Four women who said they were diagnosed with cancer as a result of chemical hair straightening products reached a settlement on Monday with L’Oreal's US subsidiary and other companies during a trial in Chicago, according to their attorneys.

The women are among thousands who have sued the companies, alleging that years of using chemical hair straighteners caused them to develop gynecologic cancers. The cases, which were the first to go to trial, settled for a confidential sum, the lawyers said.

A spokesperson for L'Oreal said the company's highest priority is the health and wellbeing of its consumers, and it remains confident in the safety of its SoftSheen-Carson brand hair products, which include hair relaxers.

"L’Oréal USA strictly follows all regulations in every market in which it operates, and its products are always subject to a rigorous scientific evaluation of their safety," the spokesperson said.

In a statement, Danielle Ward Mason, an attorney for the women, MaryAnne Lindsey, Surenthia Jenkins, Miranda Lofton and Sandra Simpson, said she hoped the settlement would give the women a sense of justice.

The women sued L’Oreal's US subsidiary and several other makers of the products in Cook County, Illinois, in 2023 and 2024. The trial began on November 9 with jury selection.

While some cases have been filed in state court, more than 12,700 cases over the claims are centralized before a judge in federal court in Chicago, court records show.

The products, which have been marketed under the names Dark and Lovely, Optimum and other brands, promise to permanently straighten textured hair and have been widely marketed to Black women.

The first lawsuits hit the docket after the 2022 release of a study done ⁠by the National Institutes of Health that found women who used the products several times a year were more than twice as likely to develop uterine cancer.

L'Oreal has said the study did not establish a causal link between the ⁠use of the products and any conditions alleged by the plaintiffs.

At least two states, Arizona and Minnesota, sued L’Oreal over the products this year, alleging that the company had misled women about their safety.