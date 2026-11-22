SME sector will create over 25,000 new entrepreneurs in 4 years, says PM Tarique

The government plans to create more than 25,000 new entrepreneurs in the small and medium enterprises (SME) sector over the next four years, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman says.

He made the announcement while inaugurating the 13th National SME Product Fair at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Dhaka on Sunday morning.

“Through the SME Foundation, we have planned to provide training in branding, digital marketing and e-commerce to at least 50,000 entrepreneurs over the next five years.

“Alongside this, initiatives have been taken to expand markets for local products under the ‘Made in Bangladesh’ and ‘Created in Bangladesh’ brands, provide support for geographical indication (GI) trademarks and design registration, and establish connections with domestic and foreign buyers,” he said.

The prime minister said the SME Foundation had introduced a special programme titled "SME Srishti" for men and women interested in becoming entrepreneurs.

“Under this programme, we plan to create 100 new entrepreneurs every year in each of the country's 64 districts over the next four years. We hope that, by the grace of Allah, more than 25,000 new entrepreneurs will be created across the country during this period,” he said.

Tarique said the government wanted every person capable of working to become actively involved in business, trade and various productive activities through the development of the SME sector.

Highlighting the government's target of increasing the SME sector's contribution to GDP to 35 percent, the prime minister said a draft of the National SME Policy 2026 had already been prepared, taking into account changing domestic and global economic realities, technological advances, the global trade situation and the challenges Bangladesh would face after graduating from the least developed country (LDC) status in 2029.

“The policy will soon be placed before the Cabinet for approval, In Sha Allah,” he said.

He said the vision of the policy was to establish Bangladesh as a manufacturing hub and an export gateway.

“Through the implementation of this policy, we have set a target of increasing the contribution of the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises sector to GDP to 35 percent by 2031. We also aim to create 2.5 million new jobs through this sector,” he said.

'Economy to Reach $1 Trillion'

The prime minister said the government had set a target of transforming Bangladesh into a $1 trillion economy by 2034.

“To achieve this goal, we plan to bring micro, small and medium enterprises, alongside large industrial establishments, into the national production system, industrial supply chains and domestic and international value chains,” he said.

He said small and medium industries should not be confined to serving only the domestic market.

“Rather, they need to be developed as supporting producers for large industries, suppliers of machinery, manufacturers of industrial inputs and integral parts of export-oriented production systems. I believe this is also the demand of the time,” he said.

The SME product fair is organised by the SME Foundation under the Ministry of Industries. A total of 388 small and medium enterprises from across the country are participating in the fair.

At the inauguration ceremony, eight entrepreneurs were honoured in eight categories with the National SME Entrepreneur Award 2026. The prime minister handed over the awards to the recipients.

The awardees are Farzana Islam Mouree in the Woman Micro Entrepreneur of the Year category; Haniam Maria Chowdhury in the Woman Small Entrepreneur of the Year category; Syed Aminul Kabir in the Male Small Entrepreneur of the Year category; SM Faruk Hasan in the Male Medium Entrepreneur of the Year category; Masrur Hossain Shaheed of iPage Global in the Startup of the Year category; Hamid Hasan Alvi in the Green SME Business of the Year category; Md Musnad-e-Ahmad in the Technology-driven Creative Entrepreneur of the Year category; and third-gender entrepreneur Siddique Bhuiyan Rizvi Cynthia in the Special Entrepreneur category.

SME Sector A Government Priority

The prime minister said there was no alternative to expanding production and development in the SME sector if Bangladesh was to achieve economic prosperity and self-reliance.

“For this reason, the SME sector is one of the foremost priorities of the current government. Its contribution to employment generation, poverty alleviation, the development of women entrepreneurs, the growth of the rural economy and foreign currency earnings is immense,” he said.

However, he identified a lack of capital and technology, difficulties in accessing loans, shortages of skilled manpower and marketing challenges as major obstacles to the production and growth of SMEs.

“Therefore, the government can address these problems through loans on easier terms, modern training, incentives for women and young entrepreneurs, and coordinated initiatives involving both the public and private sectors. The government has already begun taking various steps to address these challenges,” he said.