Japanese investors announce $1.2bn investment in Bangladesh’s tourism sector

Japanese investors have announced plans to invest an initial $1.2 billion in Bangladesh’s tourism sector.

The announcement came during a courtesy meeting between an investor delegation from Japan and Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat at the Secretariat on Sunday.

“Bangladesh is a unique country with diverse tourism potential. We have the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest, Cox’s Bazar’s long natural sea beach and the scenic tea gardens of Sylhet,” Millat said, according to a tourism ministry statement.

He said the government welcomed foreign investment to develop the tourism sector and was ready to support Japanese investors.

Highlighting Japan’s contribution to Bangladesh’s infrastructure, Millat said the government was interested in working with Japanese investors under a public-private partnership (PPP) model to ensure mutual benefits.

Members of the Japanese delegation said they were keen to invest in Bangladesh and work jointly to develop the country’s tourism and hospitality sector.

They formally announced the proposed $1.2 billion investment during the meeting.

Welcoming the announcement, Millat said: “Once the investment proposal is formally submitted, the government will quickly take the necessary legal and administrative steps.”

He added that the Bangladesh Tourism Board would arrange visits for the investors to potential tourism destinations across the country.