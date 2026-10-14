October 14, 2026

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Italy eyes aircraft maintenance and repair hub in Bangladesh

The two countries discuss more flights and tourism investment

Italy eyes aircraft maintenance and repair hub in Bangladesh

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 14 Oct 2026, 04:20 PM

Updated : 14 Oct 2026, 04:20 PM

Italy wants to establish an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hub in Bangladesh.

Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Antonio Alessandro expressed the interest during a courtesy meeting with Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat on Wednesday. Federico Zamparelli, deputy head of mission at the Italian Embassy, was also present.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism disclosed the details in a media statement.

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The discussions highlighted the importance of expanding air connectivity between Bangladesh and Italy.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines currently operates six weekly flights on the Dhaka-Rome route.

Responding to the Italian government's interest in increasing the number of flights between Dhaka and Rome, Millat said the government planned to expand services after adding new aircraft to the fleet, taking into account the needs of the large Bangladeshi expatriate community in Europe.

The meeting also discussed ways to attract Italian investment in Bangladesh's aviation sector.

According to the statement, the Italian side expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities to establish an MRO hub in Bangladesh, drawing on the experience and capabilities of Italian companies AG Company, Airtech SpA and Gilardoni.

The meeting also explored ways to make travel to Bangladesh's tourist destinations, including Cox's Bazar, easier and more attractive to international visitors.

The possibility of establishing special “red zones” for foreign tourists was also discussed, with the aim of ensuring their safety, comfort and an improved tourism experience.

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