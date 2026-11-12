Bogura airport first, Mymensingh project will follow in two years, says aviation minister

Construction of an airport in Bogura will begin first, with the Mymensingh international airport project to move ahead one or two years later, Civil Aviation Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat has said.

Bogura’s project is well advanced, so it will be built first, he said at a discussion in Mymensingh’s Trishal on Thursday on building an international airport and a modern tourism city.

Consultants have been hired for the Mymensingh airport and have launched a study on aircraft capacity, landing direction, runway length and overall capacity, Millat said.

Explaining the priority given to Bogura, he said its central location offered an opportunity to develop a cargo hub serving northern districts.

An airport in Mymensingh would boost economic activity in the region and a wide area north of Dhaka, creating jobs and improving communication and infrastructure, the minister said.

On wider regional development, the minister said plans included improving healthcare, transport and infrastructure in Mymensingh, Netrokona, Sherpur and Jamalpur, with particular attention to the shortages of doctors.

He also pledged support for developing Trishal, known for its links to National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, into a modern tourist town.

Millat described the declaration of Nazrul Year as an important initiative for promoting culture and tourism.