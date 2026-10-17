October 17, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Shahjalal Airport to install cameras, monitors so passengers can track luggage

CAAB says the system will strengthen baggage security, improve accountability and bring airport services closer to global standards

Shahjalal Airport to install cameras, monitors so passengers can track luggage

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 17 Oct 2026, 07:09 PM

Updated : 17 Oct 2026, 07:09 PM

Passengers at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport will be able to track their luggage through each stage of handling under a new monitoring system, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) says.

The authority has installed 32 CCTV cameras and 18 65-inch monitors across eight baggage-belt areas, it said on Saturday.

The system aims to improve passenger services, strengthen baggage security and make handling more transparent and accountable.

The move follows a surprise inspection on Sept 6 by Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat.

He directed officials to install live monitoring screens so passengers could see real-time information on baggage handling.

Passengers will be able to watch the process directly on the screens.

Image

The footage will show luggage being unloaded from aircraft, transported to designated areas, sorted and delivered to baggage belts.

CAAB says the system will give passengers a clearer picture of how their belongings are handled and help them access information at each stage of collection, with less confusion and uncertainty.

The authority expects the initiative to improve transparency, efficiency and accountability in baggage management.

Image

In a statement, CAAB said it remained committed to protecting passengers’ interests, ensuring safe and comfortable journeys, and developing airport management to international standards.

It said it would continue expanding technology-driven, passenger-friendly services so domestic and international travellers, including expatriate Bangladeshis, could collect their luggage smoothly and with confidence after their journeys.

The authority described the initiative as an important step towards improving passenger services at the country’s main international airport.

Related Stories
Garment workers block road to demand Tk 30,000 minimum wage
Garment workers block road to demand Tk 30,000 minimum wage
Chattogram unveils new cycling track
Chattogram unveils new cycling track
Bestselling British novelist Jeffrey Archer dies at 86
Bestselling British novelist Jeffrey Archer dies at 86
Banani high-rise fire doused
Banani high-rise fire doused
Read More
India’s ‘cockroach’ movement founder released
India’s ‘cockroach’ movement founder released
Neto double sinks Everton, Martinez injury clouds Chelsea win
Neto double sinks Everton, Martinez injury clouds Chelsea win
Ishraque wields pistol in ‘anti-drug raid’
Ishraque wields pistol in ‘anti-drug raid’
Hurricane Trudy threatens western Mexico with flooding
Hurricane Trudy threatens western Mexico with flooding
Read More
Opinion

Shamim A Zahedy

An elegy for Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Shamim A Zahedy

Zeeshan R Khan

Every garment will soon need a passport
Zeeshan R Khan

Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Goodbye, my friend: Remembering Toufique
Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Iqbal Shailo

A eulogy to Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Iqbal Shailo
Read More