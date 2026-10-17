Shahjalal Airport to install cameras, monitors so passengers can track luggage

Passengers at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport will be able to track their luggage through each stage of handling under a new monitoring system, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) says.

The authority has installed 32 CCTV cameras and 18 65-inch monitors across eight baggage-belt areas, it said on Saturday.

The system aims to improve passenger services, strengthen baggage security and make handling more transparent and accountable.

The move follows a surprise inspection on Sept 6 by Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat.

He directed officials to install live monitoring screens so passengers could see real-time information on baggage handling.

Passengers will be able to watch the process directly on the screens.

The footage will show luggage being unloaded from aircraft, transported to designated areas, sorted and delivered to baggage belts.

CAAB says the system will give passengers a clearer picture of how their belongings are handled and help them access information at each stage of collection, with less confusion and uncertainty.

The authority expects the initiative to improve transparency, efficiency and accountability in baggage management.

In a statement, CAAB said it remained committed to protecting passengers’ interests, ensuring safe and comfortable journeys, and developing airport management to international standards.

It said it would continue expanding technology-driven, passenger-friendly services so domestic and international travellers, including expatriate Bangladeshis, could collect their luggage smoothly and with confidence after their journeys.

The authority described the initiative as an important step towards improving passenger services at the country’s main international airport.