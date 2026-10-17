Parliamentary committee to investigate why Karnaphuli River tunnel is losing money

A parliamentary committee will investigate the feasibility study, implementation and financial losses of the Karnaphuli River tunnel and its losses.

The decision came at the committee’s second meeting at parliament on Saturday.

Committee Chairman Zahid Uddin Swapon, the prime minister’s political advisor, presided.

The Parliament Secretariat said those involved would cooperate with the inquiry.

The committee discussed delays in development projects, citing land acquisition complications, import dependence, problems appointing project directors, weak feasibility studies, slow fund releases and poor coordination between ministries.

It recommended action to address these obstacles.

288 Projects Seek Deadline Extensions

The Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) said recommendations had been made on extension proposals for 288 projects in fiscal 2025-26, up from 256 discussed on Sept 8 after 32 projects were added.

The list includes the Padma Bridge rail link, a 400kV power line from Barapukuria through Bogura to Kaliakair, 850,000 smart prepayment meters for Dhaka Power Distribution Company, and repowering units 3 and 4 of the Ghorashal power plant.

Other projects cover port equipment, airport expansion, roads, river erosion protection, hospitals and educational infrastructure.

A Third of Development Funds Unspent

Of 1,402 projects under 56 ministries and divisions in 2025-26, 67.52 percent of the revised Annual Development Programme allocation was spent, leaving 32.48 percent unused.

Spending matched or exceeded the national average in 30 ministries and divisions; 26 fell below it.

The lowest rate was 7.5 percent for a Parliament Secretariat project.

The report cited delays in land acquisition and tenders, stalled contractors, staff shortages, slow project revisions and spending restrictions.

Some funds remained unused because of savings or costs covered by the revenue budget, not poor progress.

New Rules for Project Directors

The planning ministry said it was drafting rules for appointing project directors, hoping to resolve problems behind repeated extensions.

Finance Division restrictions issued on Apr 5 prevented some projects from fully spending allocations for training, overseas travel, computers and non-residential buildings.

The meeting was told 221 posts at the planning ministry were vacant, with recruitment of 65 staff nearing completion.

Swapon instructed officials to prioritise appointments according to workload and need.