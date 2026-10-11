From antibiotics to painkillers, five groups of medicines carry potential risks to hearing loss

Colorful assortment of pills and capsules in blister packs for healthcare and medication usage. Photo: Polina Tankilevitch via Pexels

Colorful assortment of pills and capsules in blister packs for healthcare and medication usage. Photo: Polina Tankilevitch via Pexels

Some commonly used medicines can damage the inner ear, causing hearing loss, ringing in the ears or balance problems, according to a report by The Independent.

Known as ototoxicity, the condition occurs when drugs damage the inner ear’s hearing or balance systems. Symptoms include tinnitus, dizziness and muffled hearing.

The Independent reports that around 200 medicines are known to have ototoxic effects.

Dipa Kamdar, a senior lecturer in pharmacy practice at Kingston University, explains that the damage can be temporary or permanent, depending on the medicine, dosage, treatment duration and individual susceptibility.

Antibiotics

Aminoglycoside antibiotics, including gentamicin, tobramycin and streptomycin, are among the drugs most clearly linked to irreversible hearing loss. They are used to treat serious infections such as sepsis, meningitis and tuberculosis, where the benefits may outweigh the risks.

According to The Independent, high doses or prolonged use can increase the risk, while some people may be genetically more vulnerable.

Other antibiotics, including erythromycin, azithromycin and vancomycin, have also been associated with hearing problems.

Heart Medicines

Loop diuretics such as furosemide and bumetanide, used to treat heart failure and high blood pressure, can cause temporary hearing loss when given intravenously or in high doses.

The Independent also reports that some blood pressure medicines, including ramipril and amlodipine, have been linked to tinnitus, although more research is needed to establish the extent of these effects.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Platinum-based chemotherapy medicines, including cisplatin and carboplatin, can cause lasting hearing damage. Cisplatin, used to treat several cancers, carries a significant risk.

The Independent says up to 60 percent of patients treated with cisplatin experience some degree of hearing loss.

The risk may increase when radiation treatment is directed near the head or neck.

Painkillers

High doses of aspirin, ibuprofen, naproxen and paracetamol have been associated with tinnitus and hearing loss, particularly with frequent or prolonged use.

A study cited by The Independent found that women under 60 who took aspirin at doses of 325 milligrams or more six to seven times a week had a 16 percent higher risk of tinnitus.

Frequent use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and paracetamol was also associated with a nearly 20 percent higher risk.

Another study linked long-term use of these painkillers to a higher risk of hearing loss, especially in men under 60.

Symptoms often improve after the medication is stopped, although recovery is not guaranteed.

Antimalarial Drugs

Chloroquine and quinine, used to treat malaria and sometimes leg cramps, have been linked to tinnitus and hearing loss.

Hydroxychloroquine, prescribed for conditions such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, may pose similar risks.

The Independent cites a study finding that 25 to 33 percent of people with hearing loss had previously taken chloroquine or quinine.

Some recover after stopping these medicines, while others may experience permanent damage.

People with kidney disease or existing hearing loss, as well as children, older adults and those taking multiple medicines that can affect hearing, may face greater risks.

Kamdar advises patients to ask their doctor or pharmacist about potential effects on hearing and balance.

Anyone experiencing ringing in the ears, dizziness or muffled hearing should report the symptoms promptly.

Patients should not stop prescribed medicines without medical advice, particularly when treating serious conditions.