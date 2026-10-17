October 17, 2026

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Hurricane Trudy threatens western Mexico with heavy rain and coastal flooding

Forecasters warn Hurricane Trudy could bring up to 15 inches of rain to parts of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco, with dangerous storm surge and surf conditions along the coast

Hurricane Trudy threatens western Mexico with heavy rain and coastal flooding
Beachgoers enjoy the shore as Hurricane Trudy moves parallel to Mexico's Pacific coast, threatening more rain and strong winds after recent deadly storms, in Acapulco, Mexico, Oct 15, 2026. REUTERS/Javier Verdin

Reuters

Published : 17 Oct 2026, 08:23 PM

Updated : 17 Oct 2026, 08:23 PM

Hurricane Trudy maintained its strength as it moved toward Mexico's western coast on Saturday, with forecasters warning it could strengthen further before beginning to weaken on Sunday.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Trudy was about 305 km south-southeast of Manzanillo early on Saturday, with maximum sustained winds of 150 kph.

The hurricane was moving at about 13 kmph and was forecast to approach southwestern and west-central Mexico later on Saturday before passing near the coast overnight into Sunday.

Hurricane conditions are expected in the warning area on Saturday night, while tropical storm conditions are expected to spread across the region during the day, the NHC said. Hurricane conditions are also possible in areas under a hurricane watch.

Trudy is forecast to bring four to eight inches (10 to 20 cm) of rain, with isolated totals of around 15 inches, across parts of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco through the weekend, raising the risk of life-threatening flooding and landslides, especially in steep terrain, according to the NHC.

Outer rain bands could produce two to four inches of rain, with isolated totals of around six inches, in Guerrero and Nayarit, where localised flash flooding is possible, the centre said.

The NHC also warned of possible coastal flooding from storm surge in areas exposed to onshore winds, accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Swells generated by Trudy were already affecting parts of Mexico's southwestern coast and are expected to spread northward toward the country's west-central coast through the weekend, creating life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, the NHC said.

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