October 09, 2026

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Chattogram opens dedicated cycle track

Finance Minister Amir Khosru says more tracks will be built across the port city

Chattogram opens dedicated cycle track

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 09 Oct 2026, 03:34 PM

Updated : 09 Oct 2026, 03:34 PM

A cycle track has opened along a 2.2km stretch of Airport Road in Chattogram, offering cyclists a dedicated space for safer, more environmentally friendly travel.

Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury inaugurated the track on Friday morning, saying more cycling routes would be built across the port city.

Many people commute by bicycle, which also promotes good health, the minister said. He described the new track as a starting point for a wider network where people could cycle for transport, exercise and recreation.

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He also urged the city mayor to build walking paths for residents who lack space to walk, including along both banks of canals.

Such facilities were basic civic needs rather than luxuries, Khosru said, adding that they would help build a more inclusive society.

Mayor Shahadat Hossain said the cycle track had been planned for some time as part of efforts to beautify Airport Road. He also claimed it was Bangladesh's first cycle track.

He said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had repeatedly urged him to undertake new projects that preserve Chattogram's natural attractions, including its hills and coastline.

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The track was built under the "Chattogram Airport Road Expansion and Other Physical Infrastructure Development" project.

The 2.2km four-lane road runs from Shah Amanat International Airport to the elevated expressway, with footpaths on both sides, a kerbed central reservation and a cycle track alongside a landscaped walkway on one side.

The mayor said the project would improve the city's appearance while promoting environmentally friendly transport.

After the inauguration, the minister, mayor, invited guests and cyclists rode along the track.

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