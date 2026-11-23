Vitamin D may help shield ageing brains from Alzheimer's: study

A scientist looks at hypometabolic and hypoperfusion patterns at the single-subject level from a patient suffering from Alzheimer's disease at the Memory Centre at the Department of Readaptation and Geriatrics of the University Hospital (HUG), in Geneva, Switzerland, Jun 6, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A scientist looks at hypometabolic and hypoperfusion patterns at the single-subject level from a patient suffering from Alzheimer's disease at the Memory Centre at the Department of Readaptation and Geriatrics of the University Hospital (HUG), in Geneva, Switzerland, Jun 6, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Higher Vitamin D levels in middle age could protect the brain from toxic proteins linked to Alzheimer’s disease, potentially reshaping dietary advice for dementia prevention.

According to The Independent, researchers tracked nearly 800 dementia-free adults with an average age of 39 to examine how mid-life nutrition affects long-term brain health.

Published in the journal Neurology, the study measured participants’ baseline Vitamin D levels before conducting brain scans an average of 16 years later.

Scientists found that those with higher mid-life levels -- defined as above 30 nanograms per millilitre -- had significantly lower amounts of abnormal tau protein, a key Alzheimer’s biomarker that clumps into toxic tangles and destroys nerve cells.

"Vitamin D in mid-life could be an important factor to protect future brain health," study author Dr Emer McGrath, an associate professor in medicine at the University of Galway, was quoted as saying by The Independent.

Roughly a third of participants had low Vitamin D levels, while only 5 percent took supplements. Co-author Martin Mulligan noted that modifying risk factors in early middle age can yield a greater protective impact later in life.

Because the research was observational, scientists cautioned that further studies are required before confirming preventative benefits, says The Independent.

Dr McGrath added that the results support launching clinical trials to test whether vitamin D supplements in younger adults can delay or prevent dementia.