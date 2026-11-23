Anti-fascists unity will look beyond differences, says PMO's Mahdi Amin

All pro-democracy political parties and anti-fascist forces will remain united against the violence and sabotage of the ousted authoritarian regime, says Mahdi Amin, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office.

Anti-fascist groups across the nation will remain united, rising above differences in opinions, Mahdi said.

He made the remarks while briefing reporters on a meeting between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and the top leadership of the National Citizen Party (NCP) at the Cabinet Division in the Secretariat on Monday.

“During today’s open discussion, the issue of unity in the national interest and in the interest of the people of the country came up. We believe that, in any country, those who remain as forces of the fugitive authoritarian regime, even after fleeing abroad, must not be allowed to create any kind of instability in Bangladesh,” Mahdi said.

“We are seeing violence and sabotage by the fallen authoritarian regime. Against these activities, every pro-democracy political party and every anti-fascist force stands united.

“Through today's exchange of views, we want to make it clear to all of you that the entire country remains united in its anti-fascist stance, rising above differences in opinions, political paths, ideologies and visions.

“We want to work together, shoulder to shoulder, to realise our democratic journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and advance towards a self-reliant Bangladesh with renewed momentum, In Sha Allah,” he added.

A four-member NCP delegation sat down for the meeting with the prime minister at 1:20pm. The meeting ended at 1:55pm.

The delegation included NCP Convener Nahid Islam, Secretary Akhtar Hossain, Senior Joint Convener Hasnat Abdullah and Joint Convener Akram Hossain.

Mahdi, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, and Parliamentary Whip Mia Nuruddin Ahmed Apu were also present at the meeting.

Following the meeting, the prime minister hosted a lunch for the NCP leaders.