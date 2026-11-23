NCP says Nahid to sit with PM Tarique on 'Monday' as unrest fuels calls for unity

The National Citizen Party (NCP) is to meet Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for talks on Monday, the party has said.

The meeting is scheduled for 1pm at the Secretariat in Dhaka, according to a message NCP Media Secretary Yasir Arafat posted to journalists at about 2:30am.

The party's Convener Nahid Islam, who is also the opposition chief whip, will attend with its Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain and Senior Joint Convener Hasnat Abdullah.

Nahid returned to Bangladesh from a visit to the UK on Sunday evening. Party leaders said the delegation was chosen at a meeting later that night.

Speaking to reporters at the airport hours before the meeting was announced, Nahid set out what he called the first steps towards “national unity”.

He said the constitutional amendment committee, which he described as “one-party”, should be dissolved and the members of the constitutional reform council sworn in.

The talks come after reports on Sunday that the ruling BNP plans to hold talks with other parties after a wave of bombings, arson, and violence across Bangladesh.

According to those reports, the prime minister will also meet Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties that took part in the 2024 July Uprising.

Amid arson, violence, and sabotage in Gopalganj and other parts of the country, Prime Minister Tarique called in parliament for the kind of unity seen during the 2024 movement. The idea of talks grew out of that call.

Last week, during programmes called by the Awami League, whose activities are banned, arson attacks in several parts of the country left several people dead.

In his closing speech to the fourth session of parliament, Tarique, who also chairs the BNP, blamed deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is living in India, and her party, the Awami League, for the sabotage in Tungipara in Gopalganj and elsewhere in the country.

He said people had learned of the “fugitive leader’s” instructions through social media. He called the Awami League a “terrorist group” and urged democratic forces inside and outside parliament to unite against it, as they had during the 2024 movement.

Hasina has said she will return to Bangladesh in December.