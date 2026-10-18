Japanese investors announce initial $1.2bn investment in Bangladesh’s tourism sector

A group of Japanese investors has announced an initial investment of $1.2 billion in Bangladesh’s tourism sector, citing the country’s potential for tourism and hospitality development.

The investors expressed their interest during a meeting at the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry at the Secretariat on Sunday afternoon, according to a ministry media statement.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat said Bangladesh had diverse tourism potential, pointing to the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest, Cox’s Bazar, the world’s longest natural sea beach, and the scenic tea gardens of Sylhet.

“The current government warmly welcomes foreign investment to develop the tourism sector,” he said.

Describing Japan as a longstanding and trusted friend of Bangladesh, Millat said Japan had made significant contributions to the development of the country’s key infrastructure.

“The government is ready to provide all-round support through cooperation with Japanese investors to develop the tourism sector. We are interested in working under the public-private partnership (PPP) model to ensure mutual benefits,” he said.

Members of the Japanese delegation said they were highly committed to investing in Bangladesh and ready to work jointly to develop the country’s tourism and hospitality sector.

During the discussion, the delegation formally announced an initial investment of $1.2 billion.

Welcoming the announcement, Millat said the government would take the necessary legal and administrative steps promptly after the investment proposal was formally submitted.

He added that the Bangladesh Tourism Board would arrange visits for the investors to potential tourist destinations across the country.