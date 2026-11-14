November 14, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Italy fines Meta $887mn over Android users' data access

Regulator finds a Facebook feature accessed users' personal photos and videos without their consent

Italy fines Meta $887mn over Android users&#039; data access
Meta logo in this illustration taken Nov 6, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Reuters

Published : 14 Nov 2026, 09:52 PM

Updated : 14 Nov 2026, 09:52 PM

Italy's data protection agency said on Saturday it had fined Meta Platforms €805 million ($887 million) after finding the company had accessed Android users' photographs and videos without obtaining their consent or informing them.

Meta had access to Android users' photos and videos through a Facebook app feature that suggested content from users' personal galleries that they could post, the authority said in a statement.

Meta has 60 days to disable the feature by default and seek users' consent separately, it added.

Meta was not immediately available for comment.

The investigation, which began in 2025, did not cover the possible use of the content to train artificial intelligence models, a practice Meta denied, the authority said.

It added that it reserved the right to assess separately a new feature, launched in 2026, that allows content from users' galleries to be processed in the cloud.

The fine is equivalent to about 0.47 percent of the group's global revenue, the authority said.

Related Stories
Environmental groups turn to AI despite data centre concerns
Environmental groups turn to AI despite data centre concerns
Trump drubbing shows power of data centre opponents
Trump drubbing shows power of data centre opponents
AI boom faces new headwinds after Democratic sweep
AI boom faces new headwinds after Democratic sweep
New Mexico jury hits Meta with $25bn privacy payout
New Mexico jury hits Meta with $25bn privacy payout
Read More
Audit finds GDP growth ‘discrepancies’
Audit finds GDP growth ‘discrepancies’
US flights face continued disruption after shutdown
US flights face continued disruption after shutdown
No arrests yet over Durbin Bangla ‘attack’
No arrests yet over Durbin Bangla ‘attack’
How the shooting at Anurag Pharma unfolded
How the shooting at Anurag Pharma unfolded
Read More
Opinion

Shoumik Hassin

In defence of a hated Booker Prize winner
Shoumik Hassin

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam
Read More