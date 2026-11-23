Everest Port Services takes charge of CCT for six months under new deal

Everest Port Services has been appointed to operate Chittagong Port’s Chittagong Container Terminal (CCT) for six months.

The decision was announced in an order signed on Monday by Rasna Sharmin Mithi, senior assistant secretary at the Ministry of Shipping.

The company is owned by the family of Shahadat Hossain Salim, BNP lawmaker for Lakshmipur-1 (Ramganj).

Salim, its managing director, told bdnews24.com that the company had been given responsibility for running the terminal as its operator for the next six months.

The ministry's order formalises the appointment, which Salim confirmed in a phone interview with bdnews24.com.

Salim said Everest Port Services submitted the lowest bid through the tender process. “We have been involved in port activities for 40 years and hope to maintain our reputation,” he said.

He said the company was ready to take charge of the CCT from midnight on Monday, if all went to plan.

Everest operates a jetty at Chittagong Port’s General Cargo Berth.

Local firm Saif Powertec ran the CCT for six years before its contract expired on Nov 2. The port asked it to continue for three weeks.

The foreign operator selection remains unfinished, prompting a six-month contract. Four firms -- Everest, B&M-Oceania JV, Shamim Enterprise and The Civil Engineers -- bid in a limited tender invited on Nov 17, with submissions due on Nov 19.

BOTSOA President Fazle Ekram Chowdhury alleged the two-day window excluded interested operators and breached procurement rules. The port authority said it followed limited-tender rules.