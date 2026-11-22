A lighter vessel has sunk at the outer anchorage of Chittagong Port while being loaded with sodium carbonate.

Although the vessel sank at the Alpha Anchorage around 7am on Sunday, but was only known later that night.

The lighter vessel, “MV Balasur-1”, was unloading sodium carbonate, or soda ash, an industrial raw material, from a larger cargo ship when it tilted and sank.

Syed Refayet Hamim, secretary of Chittagong Port, told bdnews24.com that the site was marked with a buoy after the accident.

“All vessels have been advised to avoid navigating or anchoring in that area.”

Captain Abu Sufian, dock master at Chittagong Port, told bdnews24.com: “The individuals who were on board the lighter vessel were rescued at the time.”

However, he could not specify the exact number of people who were on board the vessel.