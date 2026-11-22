Police have arrested a suspected member of the banned militant group Neo-JMB in Lakshmipur.

He had been living under a false identity for nearly two months, according to police.

Raipur Police chief Nizam Uddin Bhuiyan has identified the man as Nazmul Hasan Mamun alias Saiful Islam Sujan alias “Bomaru Mamun”, meaning bomb-maker Mamun.

His tag is attributed to his alleged involvement and expertise in making crude bombs and other explosives for the banned militant group.

Locals caught Mamun on Nov 3 after chasing him over suspicious movements in Raipur Upazila.

Police allege that he detonated a crude bomb and stabbed three people while trying to escape before residents caught him and handed him over to the authorities.

After his arrest, he told police that he hailed from Bhola Sadar.

“He had concealed his identity following his arrest. However, during questioning, we discovered that he is actually Nazmul Hasan Mamun, a member of Neo-JMB, widely known as ‘Bomaru Mamun’,” officer Nizam told bdnews24.com.

Police later raided the house he had rented and recovered 11 improvised explosive devices (IED).

A specialised Special Response Unit (SRU) team from Dhaka was brought in to neutralise the explosives.

Mamun had rented the house and was living there with a man and a woman, after telling the landlord that they planned to set up a poultry farm nearby.

He was arrested in a case filed under the Explosives Substances Act and is now being held at Lakshmipur jail.

An SRU official of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police said the process of handing him over to the Anti-Terrorism Unit was under way, as other cases were also pending against him.

Mamun had been under police surveillance for several years over alleged militant activities.

Investigators have been examining his possible involvement, alongside his associate Mohammad Arif, also known as Imran, in several bomb-related incidents across the country since December last year, police officials said.