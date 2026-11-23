The government is set to brief diplomats on the situation following violence surrounding programmes organised by the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned.

On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent invitations to the heads of all foreign missions in Dhaka for a briefing to be held on Tuesday.

One official from the ministry said the briefing will take place at 9am on Tuesday at the State Guest House Padma. It will be conducted by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir.