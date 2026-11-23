South Korean conglomerate SK Group has expressed interest in investing in LPG and LNG terminal construction in Matarbari.

Shahadat Hossain Shadhin, deputy press secretary to prime minister, said a high-level delegation from the company conveyed the interest during a meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Secretariat on Monday.

The delegation discussed investment opportunities in Bangladesh’s energy sector and presented details of its proposed investment in Matarbari, which it believes could develop into an energy hub similar to Ulsan in South Korea.

Tarique welcomed the proposal and said the government was working to simplify and accelerate procedures for foreign investment.

He urged the company to move ahead with the proposed project, and directed the relevant authorities to provide the necessary government support to facilitate the initiative.

“The delegation praised the current government’s investment-friendly policies. They also expressed a sincere interest in leveraging the investment opportunities available in Bangladesh,” Shadhin said.

The delegation included Youngone Corporation Chairman Kihak Sung and SK Gas CEO and President Kyungyeol Song.