Why unfinished work stops your mind from switching off after hours

A woman works at her desk typing on a computer in this illustration picture taken Jan 9, 2005, REUTERS/Catherine Benson

A woman works at her desk typing on a computer in this illustration picture taken Jan 9, 2005, REUTERS/Catherine Benson

Struggling to switch off after work could be down to a psychological phenomenon known as the "Zeigarnik effect", according to experts.

Columnists and psychologists note that unfinished tasks -- like open browser tabs -- drain working memory and disrupt sleep, according to The Independent.

Identified in 1927 by Russian psychologist Bluma Zeigarnik, the effect explains why incomplete tasks stay vivid in our minds, fuelling stress and "work-related rumination", the report quoted Prof Christine Syrek as saying.

To help your brain let go after hours, experts recommend five practical steps:

1. Set time-based goals:

Writing down a clear plan or prioritising morning tasks reassures your brain that nothing will be forgotten, easing anxiety without finishing everything immediately.

2. Switch off notifications:

Limiting email and messaging checks after hours stops office stress from spilling into home life.

3. Avoid project overlap:

Finishing one task before starting another frees up mental resources and curbs information overload, notes Joan Ongchoco of the University of British Columbia.

4. Plan ahead for holidays:

Leaving projects organised before time off helps you detach properly and return refreshed.

5. Create transition rituals:

Changing your surroundings -- such as taking a walk, moving your laptop to another room, or walking through a doorway -- helps flush work thoughts from your memory.

Ultimately, experts say recognising when open tasks trigger undue stress -- and setting simple boundaries -- can help workers reclaim their downtime.

With the right evening habits, logging off can finally mean switching off.