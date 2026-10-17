Fire breaks out at Ibn Sina Pharmaceuticals building in Gazipur

A fire has broken out at an Ibn Sina Pharmaceuticals building in Gazipur’s Shafipur.

Talha Bin Zasim, an officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence’s central media cell, said the fire started in a ground-floor store of the six-storey building at 4:22pm Saturday.

The first firefighting unit arrived within 12 minutes.

Around 5:15pm, four units from the Kaliakair and Konabari fire stations were working to contain the blaze.

Another two units arrived about 15 minutes later from the Gazipur Chowrasta Fire Station.

When contacted by phone, an operator at Ibn Sina Pharmaceuticals’ head office said the company’s main factory stood opposite the Shafipur Ansar Camp.

However, the operator said they had no information about a fire at the facility.