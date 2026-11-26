Fire breaks out at warehouse in Chawkbazar six-storey building

A fire has broken out at a warehouse inside a six-storey building in Chhoto Katra in Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar.

The blaze started on the fourth floor of the building around 5:28pm on Thursday.

Plastic goods, including toys, were stored inside the warehouse.

Rozina Akter, duty officer at the Fire Service control room, said five firefighting units rushed to the scene and began working to bring the fire under control upon receiving the alert.

No casualties were immediately reported, she added.

The Chhoto Katra area houses numerous warehouses used for storing and selling wholesale goods, including vanity bags, jewellery, plastic toys, and cosmetics.

Earlier, a major fire broke out in the same area on Oct 12.

That blaze began around 5pm on the sixth floor of a seven-storey building whose warehouses also stored plastic and jewellery items, destroying large quantities of traders’ goods.