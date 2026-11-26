Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee speaks at “Quietly, you shall live on in our hearts: A tribute to Toufique Imrose Khalidi” at the Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad auditorium of Bangla Academy in Dhaka on Thursday, Nov 26, 2026.

Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee speaks at “Quietly, you shall live on in our hearts: A tribute to Toufique Imrose Khalidi” at the Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad auditorium of Bangla Academy in Dhaka on Thursday, Nov 26, 2026.

Although bdnews24.com’s late editor-in-chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi never entered active politics, he frequently offered valuable advice, Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee has said.

Recalling their bond since their university days, the BNP joint secretary general said Khalidi’s friendly and candid nature fostered a deep closeness between them.

He made the remarks while speaking at a memorial at Bangla Academy on Thursday.

Reflecting on a four-decade friendship, Anee said he first met Khalidi, who was a year senior to him, in 1983.

Anee was studying at Dhaka’s Government Science College at the time, while his immediate elder brother attended Residential Model College.

Because his elder brother and Khalidi were close friends, he regularly joined their gatherings at Residential Model College, where his own closeness with Khalidi began.

The minister said Khalidi and his elder brother enrolled at Dhaka University in 1984, and he followed a year later in the 1985-86 academic session.

Their friendship deepened through regular get-togethers in the English and law departments and across campus.

Highlighting Khalidi’s character, Anee said: “From what I saw, he was very polite and remarkably clear in what he said.

“I would occasionally urge him to become more involved in the political arena, but he never wanted to take part directly in active politics like us. However, his advice was always there.”

Noting that Khalidi entered journalism straight after university and founded bdnews24.com in 2006, Anee added that he always received special invitations to Khalidi’s events and tried to attend them.

Recalling the moment he learned of Khalidi’s death, the minister said: “On the day he died, I was abroad. Seeing the sudden news of his passing made me very emotional.

“As I could not attend his funeral prayers, I have come to [Thursday’s] memorial to express my condolences to his family.”

Mentioning that he met Khalidi’s only son upon arriving at the venue, the senior BNP leader said: “I told him only this -- I had a very close relationship and friendship with your father. May Almighty Allah grant him a place in heaven.”

He sought special prayers from everyone for the eternal peace of Khalidi’s departed soul at the end of his speech.