Toufique Imrose Khalidi was a journalist who refused to compromise, even when doing so could have made life easier, Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury has said.

Remembering bdnews24.com’s late editor-in-chief at a memorial on Thursday, Khosru described him as an unconventional journalist whose distinct personality, ideas and philosophy shaped his work.

“He was a very different personality, not someone who simply followed the routines of day-to-day journalism. He had so many dimensions to his thinking and philosophy. And he was not someone who compromised easily,” the minister said.

Khalidi was also unusually private for someone in his position, Khosru recalled.

While successful professionals often lead active social lives, he said, Khalidi largely kept to himself and remained absorbed in journalism.

The minister said he regularly attended an annual gathering at Khalidi’s home, and the editor would remind him repeatedly if he missed it.

Their personal relationship never influenced Khalidi’s reporting, Khosru said. The two often argued openly over coverage involving him, his party or his leader’s family, but the editor never allowed their friendship to colour his journalism.

“Despite our relationship, he never published a biased report about me. He reported what was objectively newsworthy, never trying to please me because we were friends. I appreciated that,” he said.

“Journalism and friendship cannot go together in that way. It is a profession. If you are honest, have integrity and are truly dedicated to it, this is how it should be.”

Khosru was speaking at a memorial organised by the bdnews24.com family, titled “Quietly, you shall live on in our hearts: A tribute to Toufique Imrose Khalidi”, at Bangla Academy on Thursday evening.

He prayed for Khalidi’s family and expressed hope that bdnews24.com would continue the new direction he had charted for online journalism in Bangladesh.