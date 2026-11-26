Thailand's Bangchak shuts all units at Bangkok refinery after fire, says nine workers injured

Smoke and flames rise from the Bangchak oil refinery following an explosion in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov 26, 2026 in this screen grab taken from a video. Nattawut Wonghirunkonchai/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke and flames rise from the Bangchak oil refinery following an explosion in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov 26, 2026 in this screen grab taken from a video. Nattawut Wonghirunkonchai/Handout via REUTERS

Thailand's Bangchak Corp said on Thursday it had shut all production units at its Phra Khanong oil refinery in Bangkok following a fire.

● The fire broke out at around 2:45pm (0745 GMT) and was brought under control and extinguished around 30 minutes later, the company said

● Nine personnel sustained injuries, two of whom have returned home, Bangchak Corp said in a later statement

● The cause of the incident at the refinery, which has a maximum capacity of 120,000 barrels per day, is under investigation

● Based on a preliminary investigation, the incident occurred at the refinery's hydrocracking unit, the company said

● The company added that at 5:30pm, the Pollution Control Department conducted air quality measurements within a 3- 4 km radius of the refinery and confirmed that the air quality was within normal ranges

● Bangchak operates two refineries, including the Phra Khanong facility, with a combined refining capacity of about 300,000 barrels per day