Five residents with smoke inhalation hospitalised after Mirpur warehouse fire

Five residents of a building in Dhaka's Mirpur have been hospitalised after inhaling smoke from a fire at a clothing warehouse on the ground floor.

They were taken to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for treatment.

The fire broke out around 9pm on Thursday at a warehouse storing garment scraps at a building on Lane 33 of Paridas Road in Mirpur-10.

The five were rescued around 11:30pm and taken to the hospital's emergency department.

The victims include Moyna Akter, 36, Moin Khan, 15, and three people identified only by their single names: Fatema, 9, Nadira, 30, and Fatema, 30.

They live on the building's second and fourth floors.

Lucky Akter, a relative of Nadira who accompanied her to hospital, said the building's owner ran a Jhut or garment-waste business and stored the fabric scraps in the ground-floor warehouse.

She said a fire broke out there around 9pm, quickly filling the building with thick black smoke and leaving the five residents struggling to breathe. They were rescued and taken to hospital after relatives learned of the incident.

Sultan Mahmud, a resident physician at the burn institute, said all five had suffered smoke inhalation and were under close observation in the emergency department.