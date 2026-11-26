Two bowlers out of South Africa squad for Bangladesh series

Second T20 International - South Africa v India - St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, South Africa - December 12, 2023 South Africa's Gerald Coetzee celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Arshdeep Singh caught by Andile Phehlukwayo REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Second T20 International - South Africa v India - St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, South Africa - December 12, 2023 South Africa's Gerald Coetzee celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Arshdeep Singh caught by Andile Phehlukwayo REUTERS/Rogan Ward

South Africa seam bowlers Gerald Coetzee and Kwena Maphaka have been ruled out of the limited-overs series against Bangladesh.

Coetzee, who was named in both the One-Day International and Twenty20 squads, has an adductor injury.

Maphaka suffered a training setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury and has been withdrawn from both the T20 squad and the South Africa A squad for the one-day series against England Lions.

Tiaan van Vuuren has been called up to the ODI squad for the first time, while all-rounder Eathen Bosch and uncapped teenager fast bowler JJ Basson have been added to the T20 squad.

South Africa play three ODIs against Bangladesh, starting on Tuesday, and three T20 internationals.